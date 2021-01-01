The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) wants people to be aware of increased COVID-19 exposures in Meadow Lake and North Battleford after someone attended certain businesses while infectious.
SHA said anyone who attended the following businesses during the listed times must immediately self-isolate for 14 days following the date of exposure:
Meadow Lake: Empire Hotel Bar, 108 2 Ave E
- Dec 20, 2020 from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- Dec 21, 2020 from 9:30 pm to 10:00 pm
North Battleford: Bennigan's Bar, Tropical Inn, 1001 Highway 16 Bypass
- Dec 26, 2020 from 11:00 am to 5:30 pm
- Dec 27, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 6:30 pm
- Dec 28, 2020 from 11:00 am to 6:30 pm
SHA advises people experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms to call HealthLine 811, your physician, or a nurse practitioner.