The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is telling the public to be aware of an increased exposure of COVID-19 at two locations in Prince Albert.

The first exposure is for those who attended St. Michael's Church during the prayer service on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. and a funeral service and lunch on Aug. 20 at 11 a.m.

Those who were in attendance are also being asked to immediately self-isolate until Sept. 3 and to test for COVID-19 right away and again on Aug. 30.

However, those who are double vaccinated before Aug. 5 can self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms until Sept. 3, the SHA said on its website.

The second location with a COVID-19 exposure is the Northern Lights Casino in the smoking room on Aug. 23 from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. and Aug. 24 from 4 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Those who may have been exposed are also being asked to immediately self isolate until Sept. 7 and to get tested for COVID-19 and again on Sept. 2 .

People who are double vaccinated on Aug. 10 are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until Sept. 7.