Increased police presence in Devonshire Heights Park area for homicide investigation

Windsor police are informing the public of an increased police presence in the Devonshire Heights Park area for a homicide investigation.

Police say officers will be in the area of Kamloops Street and Calderwood Avenue on Wednesday.

“There is no threat to public safety,” according to a police post on social media.

Daniel Squalls, 24, was shot and killed on Hanna Street near Marentette Avenue around 5 p.m. on Monday.

His mother spoke to CTV News on Tuesday about her son’s death.

Malique Calloo, 26, of Windsor, is wanted for first-degree murder. Police say he is considered "armed and dangerous" and shouldn’t be approached directly.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who has dash-cam or surveillance video from the area, is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers immediately.