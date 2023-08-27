iHeartRadio

Increased police presence in Kitchener for investigation


Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

Waterloo regional police say there will be an increased police presence in the Karn Street and Belmont Avenue West are of Kitchener.

In a post to social media around 11:20 a.m., police said the investigation is ongoing after receiving reports of a disturbance involving a large group of individuals.

Police did not say if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated.

