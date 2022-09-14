Several youths involved in Kitchener incident, 18-year-old stabbed: WRPS

Regional police are investigating an alleged altercation in Kitchener that involved 10-20 youths and resulted in an 18-year-old getting stabbed.

Officers were called to the area of Activa Avenue and Berry Moss Street around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Police say they found an 18-year-old man with apparent stab wounds and that he had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on if any charges have or will be laid.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.