Increased police presence in the northern community of Gogama Tuesday

The South Porcupine OPP detachment is helping the Office of the Chief Coroner with a death investigation in Gogama, Ont.

“Residents will see an increased police presence in the community,” police said, in social media posts Tuesday afternoon.

“There is no threat to public safety.”

No further details will be released at this time, police said just before 2 p.m.

