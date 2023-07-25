Increased police presence in Yorkton seen due to investigation: RCMP

Residents in Yorkton will notice an increased police presence in the residential area of Maple Avenue due to an ongoing investigation, RCMP said.

“Yorkton RCMP along with additional Saskatchewan RCMP resources will be in the community for an undetermined amount of time and are asking residents to stay clear of the area,” an RCMP news release said.

RCMP said if an increased risk to public safety is found they will notify the public.

An update will be provided as soon as more information becomes available, RCMP said.

Yorkton RCMP have closed the 100 Block of Maple Avenue late this morning



Four cars in total have surrounded the residence, with police asking for an individual to exit



Residents in the area say officers have been in the area for the last hour pic.twitter.com/jgJLoDPRjK