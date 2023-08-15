Increased police presence planned for final phase of downtown community safety initiative

Windsor police are telling the public there will be an increased police presence downtown over the next two days as officers conclude their community safety initiative in the city’s core.

It is the third and final phase of their summer-long campaign. Additional officers will be downtown on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17, with the goal of connecting with business owners and residents.

“We aim to leverage this feedback to develop a more strategic approach to address the unique needs and challenges of our downtown community,” said a news release from police.

As part of the campaign, the City Centre Patrol (CCP) will be bolstered by additional members from our Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit, Community Services, Cadets, and Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Teams (MCRRT).

In the coming weeks, police say they will share the results of the campaign and how they will use the information to drive future decision-making and resource allocation to ensure all residents, business owners, and visitors can enjoy the downtown area.