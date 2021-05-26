Increased risk of COVID-19 exposure at 5 Cherry Lane event in Saskatoon

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public about an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure at an event held in Saskatoon.

Anyone who attended an event hosted by Generation NXT at 5 Cherry Lane, Riverside Estates between May 9 and 16 must self-isolate for 14 days after exposure.

A person, or multiple people, who attended the event tested positive for COVID-19 and were infectious, said the SHA.

The SHA says to call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner if you develop symptoms, which may develop two to 14 days after exposure.