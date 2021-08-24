iHeartRadio

Increased risk of COVID-19 variants in Tisdale: SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of an increased risk of COVID-19 variants of concern in Tisdale.

The SHA is strongly urging residents to:

  • maintain two metres of distance and wear a mask in public spaces
  • Avoid gatherings, particularly indoors
  • Keep to your household bubble
  • Avoid unnecessary travel
  • Work from home if possible
  • Stay home and get tested if sick

The SHA is also encouraging people to get a COVID-19 vaccine when they become eligible.

