Increased risk of COVID-19 variants in Tisdale: SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of an increased risk of COVID-19 variants of concern in Tisdale.

The SHA is strongly urging residents to:

maintain two metres of distance and wear a mask in public spaces

Avoid gatherings, particularly indoors

Keep to your household bubble

Avoid unnecessary travel

Work from home if possible

Stay home and get tested if sick

The SHA is also encouraging people to get a COVID-19 vaccine when they become eligible.