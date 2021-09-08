Increased traffic seen at Windsor airport
The Chief Executive Officer of Windsor airport says he has noticed a slight uptick in passenger traffic since fully vaccinated U.S. citizens were allowed to enter the country on Aug 9.
“Looking around the airport parking lot there seems to be more vehicles with U.S. plates,” says Mark Galvin.
“Because there are no direct flights stateside from Windsor, Ont., I believe some of these people are using YQG as a jumping off point to other Canadian centres.”
The CEO said the increase has been slow but passenger loads have increased with scheduled returns of more service, like Air Canada adding a fourth daily flight on Oct 1, Porter to return Oct. 6 and Sunwing in Dec. WestJet expects to end its seasonal direct flight to Calgary on Oct 9.
Despite the increased activity, Galvin estimated the airport operated with passenger traffic at about 40 per cent in August, compared to volumes seen pre-COVID.
