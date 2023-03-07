Increased Windsor police patrols planned in high-volume panhandling areas

Christine Wilson’s been the woman behind Street Help for more than 20 years — but there was a time she was just a girl begging for change downtown.

The money she raised panhandling kept her and two friends fed.

“We used to go to a little place called Biff’s Restaurant, that’s no longer there, on Ouellette. And we’d pay everything with change,” Wilson said.

Wilson said she was polite when asking for change, and grateful for what she received, but adds not everyone is like that.

“I come out of a store and say ‘I don’t have change’ and the person starts swearing at me or kind of lurches towards you, it’s terrifying,” she said.

Wilson said she supports Windsor police as they set out a new initiative aimed at aggressive panhandling.

Aggressive panhandling occurs in many communities, including Windsor. We are partnering with @FamServWE to ensure public safety and connect vulnerable individuals with social services. Expect to see increased patrols in high-volume panhandling areas over the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/n4LnnLteqp

“Windsor Police Service has partnered with Family Services Windsor Essex to address this problem,” said Const. Bianca Jackson.

Uniformed officers will be joined by social workers to target popular panhandling spots on Ouellette Avenue, University Avenue and Wyandotte Street.

Tickets will be issued for aggressive tactics, but police hope to spend more time connecting residents with supports.

“It could be mental health and addictions, it could be connecting people to services for food security. The array of services is quite wide,” said Colm Holmes of Family Services Windsor-Essex.

“On paper, it’s a great idea. But we need follow up. A worker can go, but if they don’t have police backup to make this a reality say ‘you need to do this, it’s not a choice anymore.’ Then it’s going to be effective,” Wilson said.

She hopes the bad behaviour of a small group of people won’t impact everyone living on the street.

“If I was that little homeless girl out on Ouellette, just honestly begging for a little change so I can eat today and I was prevented from doing that because of aggressive persons, that is so wrong,” Wilson said.