'Increasing the stigma': Advocates call out Edmonton police chief for comments on meth

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed last week that crime is on the rise in 2022, and the city’s police chief pointed at methamphetamines as a contributing factor.

“The bigger concern in relation to violence for us is meth,” Dale McFee said on Aug. 4.

“Meth keeps you awake; you’re violent. Normal people do not normal things.”

But advocates are pushing back, saying blaming drug users only helps the stigma to thrive.

“I think making statements like that is very dangerous for the people that are out in the streets. I think you’re painting them all with one brush,” said Angie Staines of 4B Harm Reduction Society.

Staines says her son is a user, but she leads an outreach group too.

“We’re building relationships and trust where there isn’t a lot of trust right now.”

“I have conversations with meth users numerous times an evening when I’m out there, and do not feel threatened. Absolutely is there situations that I make sure that I distance myself from? Absolutely. But to paint a whole community, that is increasing the stigma and stigma kills.”

While McFee did acknowledge there is a difference between the vulnerable on the street and those committing crimes, Staines says it’s not enough.

She says people on the streets prefer to deal with social agencies instead of police.

“Of course the police play a role and they need to, but we need to do more with working with agencies."

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Joe Scarpelli.