'Increasingly significant' abuse and neglect of seniors noted in report from B.C. advocate

A report released by B.C.'s seniors advocate into the abuse and neglect of seniors found a significant increase in reports over the past five years.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, care for seniors in the province has been under a spotlight as some homes and health-care facilities dealt with devastating and deadly outbreaks.

Seniors' Advocate Isobel Mackenzie released her findings and recommendations Wednesday, saying the rising abuse and neglect in seniors in the province existed well before the pandemic and will remain if left unaddressed.

"Public concern about the dignity and safety of frail seniors who live in long-term care were heard by governments at all levels and commitments to improve were quickly promised," Mackenzie's summary of her findings said.

"While the conversation about the health, safety and well-being of seniors has been dominated by COVID-19 over the past two years, we need to remember there are issues that existed prior to, and will remain long after, the current pandemic recedes."

In putting together the report, the seniors' advocate's office said it reviewed existing data, conducted a provincial survey with more than 1,500 respondents, completed a province-wide consultation with service providers from 109 organizations and reviewed current legislation and programs.

"The abuse, neglect and self-neglect of seniors can take many forms," Mackenzie said.

"There are the obvious: the acts of violence and theft. But for vulnerable seniors, there are often more subtle forms, where the abuse can be psychological: humiliating seniors, diminishing their identity and infantilizing them and exerting control over their affairs by making them feel they're not capable of making decisions."

Mackenzie said some forms of neglect can even come from "the best of intentions," but may demonstrate someone's inability to care for a loved one.

"Regardless of why, the neglect results in often irreparable physical harm to the senior such as severe infections, loss of mobility, the development of any host of illnesses and often premature placement in long-term care," she said.

Mackenzie's report says over the past three to five years, there has been a 69 per cent increase in reports of victims of violent crime to the RCMP. There's also been an 87 per cent increase in reports of physical abuse and 49 per cent increase in reports of financial abuse to Vancouver police.

The problem is, Mackenzie says, those figures may still be lower than they actually are.

"Within the context of these rising numbers is a reporting and tracking system that is fragmented and incomplete leaving many to believe there is significant under-reporting of abuse and neglect among older adults," Mackenzie's report says.

"Supporting the assumption of under-reporting is the number of suspected reports of child abuse reported each year compared to reported cases of suspected seniors’ abuse."

Mackenzie's 54-page report outlines, in detail, the types of abuse seniors experience in the province, who is being impacted and what supports are currently in place. It also offers five recommendations to improve systems in the province.

First, the report recommends developing and implementing a provincial standard of practice, policies and front-line training to ensure there's a "consistent and robust approach" to responding to seniors' abuse and neglect in the province. The report also calls for a province-wide awareness campaign to make sure the public and health professional have the skills to recognize and report abuse.

Thirdly, the report says there should be a central contact with one phone number to report calls of concern. That number should be managed by people trained in adult protection and the team should not only monitor cases, but also document them for an annual report.

The seniors' advocate also calls for consistent data collection and definitions to record case information. Finally, it says there should be a review of the Adult Guardianship Act and regulations to give guidance on how to protect adults.

"Given the knowledge and tools needed, British Columbians have proven they will do the right thing," Mackenzie said in her report.

"With better awareness and education on the signs and symptoms of abuse and neglect in seniors and a clear path to reporting, I am confident that we will provide better protection for the valued seniors in our province in the years ahead."