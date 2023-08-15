'Incredible animals': Horses connect with people at equine therapy facility near Okotoks, Alta.

At a farm southwest of Okotoks, Alta., a number of horses walk over to the fence to meet clients of Eunoia Equine Assisted Learning and Wellness.

Here, the horse picks the client to work with, not the other way around.

"When we do a session with a client and we bring a horse out, the horse decides if they want to be part of that session," said Pauline Hogan, co-owner and facilitator.

"We don't go and choose which one will come out each time, we see who comes up and we allow that to take place."

The business began before the pandemic after three friends with the skills needed for the business of helping others joined forces.

Alex Dunn, another co-owner, says they're building a community.

"People can come to us from all walks of life," she said.

"With anxiety, depression, addiction, ADHD diagnoses, they're having trouble communicating with their partner, with their families, we have all ages, we have individuals up here, we have families, we have groups. So yeah, we just focus on people being allowed to be who they need to be, offering a safe space."

Both Dunn and Hogan say horses can feed off the energy of clients.

"Horses are incredible animals. They can see the smile that we put on but they can sense, they can feel what is going on inside of us, and horses help us learn about ourselves and how we present to the world," Dunn said.

"If you go into the field with horses and you're highly anxious and nervous and your brain and body aren't connected and you're giving off all these vibes, horses might be a little bit nervous to approach you."

While Dunn is a counsellor and life coach, Hogan is trained in equine-assisted learning and helps people get close to the animals so they can connect.

"We don't want to be a big feature in the conversation but we definitely guide the conversation," she said.

"We're trained with the kinds of questions to ask, just to help that person find a realization of what they're going through."

Danielle Morrison, co-founder and director of education and media for the BeMorr Society, connected with Eunoia at an event in High River, Alta., and now they work together with clients.

BeMorr was founded in 2020, after Morrison's brother-in-law committed suicide, to get people the help they need as quickly as possible.

"As a family, (we) realized that we needed to do something for mental health," Morrison said.

"We made sure that not only do we assist people who can't afford mental health counselling but we also eliminate the lengthy wait times, so what we try to do from intake to when we have them partnered with a counsellor, it's 72 hours versus sometimes that could be 18 months."

A key element for the BeMorr Society is to not only help but make sure there's no financial barrier in the way of getting that support.

"We want to make sure that those people who need it don't go down the dark path and have families in our situation, so we wanted to make sure we could help everybody that we can," Morrison said.

Dunn says Eunoia has also connected with Foothills County Family and Community Support Services for grants to work with school-age children in the area.

"We don't call it so much therapy. It's social, emotional support," Dunn said.

"It could be kids who are being really bullied, it could be kids who've had a bereavement in the family, or they're going through some grief, or they're having a really, really tough time, or they're exhibiting really big behaviours that they just don't (understand), they're struggling to manage."

She says the change in students before and after a session is dramatic.

"We have kids coming and they don't look at you in the eye," she said.

"There's no eye contact and they're hiding. They've got the hoodie on and then you see them leave, even in that session, and the eye contact is there and it's incredible."

Julie Toft comes out to equine therapy with her daughter, Kendra Schiffner, and her granddaughter, Kessie.

They drive from Airdrie, Alta., and say it started as a way for Kessie to come out of her shell but now all three generations benefit from a trip out.

"I've seen a lot of things in my 65 years," Toft said.

"It's like, you know, life's tough out there, so the more tools we give our children and our grandchildren to be successful in life, the better off I think they're going to be all the way around.

"Just being around the horses, you can feel your stress level just drop when you're with them. It's amazing, I grew up with horses and I've missed horses and I didn't realize how much until I started coming out here."

You can learn more about Eunoia Equine Assisted Learning and Wellness at eeal.ca.