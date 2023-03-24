Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada

Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.

The stunning light display was a result of an Earth-facing coronal hole on the sun and solar winds, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NOAA issued a geomagnetic storm watch early this week as result of the "hole" on the sun and a "coronal mass ejection" on Sunday.

The result of the sun's activity produced auroras over northern skies, where a display of green, purple and red danced over much of Canada.

If you happened to miss Thursday's light show, there's still a chance for another show overnight Friday, according to NOAA.

Here's a look at some of the incredible photos shutterbugs shared on social media.

Aurora Borealis as seen from near Calgary, Canada last night!



Wonderful colours and motion out there. #AuroraBorealis #northernlights #yyc pic.twitter.com/1kPjPzlvoh

This is totally worth freezing my hands for. Captured from 50km north of #Saskatoon about half an hour ago. #northernlights #AuroraBorealis #Aurora @TamithaSkov @TweetAurora @AuroraNotify pic.twitter.com/T12vHc9oVm

I just can’t ! These overhead Coronas were so beautiful!! Lots of dancing and screaming �� Must Sleep now! ����#Aurora #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis #teamtanner @dartanner @TamithaSkov @NightLights_AM @chunder10 @scottrockphoto @jonokimber @saloplarus pic.twitter.com/Kq7HAWsgHH

Ummmmmmmmmmmm WHAT!!!!? NORTHERN LIGHTS MOVING ALMOST OVERHEAD OF LONDON AIRPORT! #ldnont #AuroraBorealis #northernlights @southernon_wx @flyingdutchwx @isabel_ONwx @woostorms @flyyxu @navcanada pic.twitter.com/sblWAapuhn

The Northern Lights put on an excellent show in Southern Ontario tonight! pic.twitter.com/KmWmKwCk3V

Amazing northern lights display over #Calgary tonight#yyc #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/Qrhu081YAj

In Ojibwe our word for northern lights is wasnode (pronounced was-no-de). Northern lights at Wikwemikong on beautiful Manitoulin Island. Pic by Mandy Richard. Music by Thunder Hill. pic.twitter.com/1PhQp0ZQkg

And now I sleep! What an amazing night #Saskatchewan #Canada #Aurora #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/aYV8BTTusj

Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) north of Bowmanville, Ontario.#AuroraBorealis @StormhunterTWN pic.twitter.com/6CKWoFrsqW

If you ventured out after sunset this evening, you didn't have to wait long for lady aurora to start her dance as she roared into a G4 Geomagnetic Storm. Photos taken just outside Red Deer around 9:30PM MDT. #ABStorm #StormHour #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis #Aurora pic.twitter.com/jMpeT6RdBV

The lights came out to play last night in a huge way.



I've seen the northern lights in Newfoundland a couple of times, but never like this.



�� Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland and Labrador pic.twitter.com/mzrn5voPRI

No need to flight to Iceland. Aurora Borealis in Downtown Toronto.



King st and Sherbourne st#AuroraBorealis#northernlights #Toronto #Canada#Sherbourne pic.twitter.com/CN8zPRWdi7

Epic Aurora from 36,000 ft last night! @AuroraNotify @CalgaryRASC @GlobalCalgary @weathernetwork #shareyourweather #yyc pic.twitter.com/adTeZfMYve

Went out to Bird’s Hill Park for an hour. It was magical. #aurora #photography #northernlights pic.twitter.com/eJIZGCF9ZD

Aurora was dancing south of us tonight! Plumas Manitoba @TweetAurora @TamithaSkov @UWCIMSS pic.twitter.com/IEJFMUlFkA