Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada
Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.
The stunning light display was a result of an Earth-facing coronal hole on the sun and solar winds, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NOAA issued a geomagnetic storm watch early this week as result of the "hole" on the sun and a "coronal mass ejection" on Sunday.
The result of the sun's activity produced auroras over northern skies, where a display of green, purple and red danced over much of Canada.
If you happened to miss Thursday's light show, there's still a chance for another show overnight Friday, according to NOAA.
Here's a look at some of the incredible photos shutterbugs shared on social media.
Aurora Borealis as seen from near Calgary, Canada last night!
Wonderful colours and motion out there. #AuroraBorealis #northernlights #yyc pic.twitter.com/1kPjPzlvoh
This is totally worth freezing my hands for. Captured from 50km north of #Saskatoon about half an hour ago. #northernlights #AuroraBorealis #Aurora @TamithaSkov @TweetAurora @AuroraNotify pic.twitter.com/T12vHc9oVm— Gunjan Sinha PhD (@gunjansinha2017) March 24, 2023
I just can’t ! These overhead Coronas were so beautiful!! Lots of dancing and screaming �� Must Sleep now! ����#Aurora #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis #teamtanner @dartanner @TamithaSkov @NightLights_AM @chunder10 @scottrockphoto @jonokimber @saloplarus pic.twitter.com/Kq7HAWsgHH— ᴛʀᴇᴇ ᴛᴀɴɴᴇʀ (@treetanner) March 24, 2023
Ummmmmmmmmmmm WHAT!!!!? NORTHERN LIGHTS MOVING ALMOST OVERHEAD OF LONDON AIRPORT! #ldnont #AuroraBorealis #northernlights @southernon_wx @flyingdutchwx @isabel_ONwx @woostorms @flyyxu @navcanada pic.twitter.com/sblWAapuhn— David Piano (@ONwxchaser) March 24, 2023
The Northern Lights put on an excellent show in Southern Ontario tonight! pic.twitter.com/KmWmKwCk3V— Jason O'Young (@jasonoyoung) March 24, 2023
Amazing northern lights display over #Calgary tonight#yyc #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/Qrhu081YAj— Leigh McAdam (@hikebiketravel) March 24, 2023
In Ojibwe our word for northern lights is wasnode (pronounced was-no-de). Northern lights at Wikwemikong on beautiful Manitoulin Island. Pic by Mandy Richard. Music by Thunder Hill. pic.twitter.com/1PhQp0ZQkg— Daaminic HK Beaudry (@DhkBeau) March 24, 2023
And now I sleep! What an amazing night #Saskatchewan #Canada #Aurora #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/aYV8BTTusj— Jenny Hagan LostInSk (@LostInSk) March 24, 2023
Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) north of Bowmanville, Ontario.#AuroraBorealis @StormhunterTWN pic.twitter.com/6CKWoFrsqW— Brian Connolly (@bconnolly00) March 24, 2023
If you ventured out after sunset this evening, you didn't have to wait long for lady aurora to start her dance as she roared into a G4 Geomagnetic Storm. Photos taken just outside Red Deer around 9:30PM MDT. #ABStorm #StormHour #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis #Aurora pic.twitter.com/jMpeT6RdBV— Jeff Adams (@jeffmadams) March 24, 2023
The lights came out to play last night in a huge way.
I've seen the northern lights in Newfoundland a couple of times, but never like this.
�� Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland and Labrador pic.twitter.com/mzrn5voPRI
No need to flight to Iceland. Aurora Borealis in Downtown Toronto.
King st and Sherbourne st#AuroraBorealis#northernlights #Toronto #Canada#Sherbourne pic.twitter.com/CN8zPRWdi7
Epic Aurora from 36,000 ft last night! @AuroraNotify @CalgaryRASC @GlobalCalgary @weathernetwork #shareyourweather #yyc pic.twitter.com/adTeZfMYve— Matt Melnyk (@melnyk_photos) March 24, 2023
Went out to Bird’s Hill Park for an hour. It was magical. #aurora #photography #northernlights pic.twitter.com/eJIZGCF9ZD— Diane Hammerling (@bbphoto_ca) March 24, 2023
Aurora was dancing south of us tonight! Plumas Manitoba @TweetAurora @TamithaSkov @UWCIMSS pic.twitter.com/IEJFMUlFkA— Donna (@LachDonna) March 24, 2023