'Incredible' pop-culture experiences at London Comic Con

London Comic Con hits RBC Place in downtown London, Ont. this weekend, and it promises to be an ‘incredible’ experience for fans of pop culture.

Among the star attractions is actor and body-builder Lou Ferrigno who is best known for his iconic role of the Hulk on The Incredible Hulk TV Series, which ran from 1977 to 1983.

He spoke to CTV News about the character, which he says was different than other so-called monster types.

“He was more of a creature, not a monster, he was a creature,” explained Ferrigno. “What I portrayed, they call pantomime, acting without speaking, that shows a sensitivity. Like, you have Frankenstein, Drama. But the Hulk was different. Unique because [of his] sensitivity. Children see Hulk, so many fans tell me [when] they were young, they would hide behind the couch, they would peek to see the Hulk. They were scared but then get connected to the Hulk because of the sensitivity and the authentic character.”

Ferrigno was named Mr. Universe in 1973, and had a recurring role playing himself on the TV sitcom King of Queens from 2000 to 2007.

Also featured at this year’s Comic Con is the voice of Pokémon character Ash Ketchum. Actor Veronica Taylor says she loves when people put the voice to the name.

“I like to be able to disappear into a character, but when you have someone like Ash Ketchum that everyone can relate to, and you’ve spent time with them in your living room, and then you see me, and I’m like, ‘Hey how’s it goin’? I choose you.’ And then it’s just very exciting,” she said.

Comic Con runs at RBC Place this Saturday and Sunday.