‘Incredible that no one was killed’: Police investigate runaway tire that struck vehicle on Conestoga Parkway

A vehicle was seriously damaged after being struck by a loose tire on the Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener.

Dash camera footage captured the terrifying moment just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The video shows a white car traveling in the northbound lane of the parkway near Victoria Street, before colliding with the runaway tire. The impact shot the tire high into the air, over the freeway barrier, and into oncoming traffic.

Ontario Provincial Police say no injuries were reported.

“It’s incredible that no one was killed or seriously injured,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CTV News. “We’ve seen far too many wheel separations result in tragedy and this could’ve easily been a repeat.”

Police say the tire came off a livestock trailer travelling southbound, likely due to a broken or failed fastener or bearing. The truck was located by police in a nearby parking lot.

“This driver probably realized something had happened, saw or heard something, and pulled over and stopped,” Schmidt said.

The investigation is ongoing and police say charges are expected.

“It is the driver – owner’s responsibility to make sure their vehicles are properly maintained. Commercial vehicles and even passenger vehicles.” Schmidt said.

Professionals in the automotive industry tell CTV News there are ways to prevent tires from separating from your vehicle.

“Making sure the tires are re-torqued after changing them, whether you’re doing it yourself or have a professional do it, and just making sure you have the right hardware and pressure on the tire,” said Chris Holden, manager at Speedy Auto Service in Waterloo.

Holden adds that his location has a policy after a car is serviced, urging customers to return after three days or 50 kilometres to make sure their tires are properly secured with a torque wrench. He said very few customers actually come back to get it done.

“Probably one in 10 [customers return],” Holden said. “People are in a rush with day to day activities on the road and sometimes they simply forget.”

Holden said failing to return for the second visit could be why similar incidents continue to happen.