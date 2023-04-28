'Incredible young soul': Community remembers 16-year-old Regina boy killed by vehicle

Dozens of friends, family members, teachers and members of Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood came together Thursday night to remember the life of Dendrae Thunder Lonechild.

Lonechild was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle at the corner of 13th Avenue and Garnet Street.

At the very spot he died, those closest to him sang songs of honour and danced hand-in-hand to remember their loved one.

“I’m just grateful for the ones that did show up and were here to support,” Lorne Kequahtooway, Dendrae’s grandfather told CTV News. “Everybody carries a piece of the grief we’re feeling right now. That helps the family.”

‘Dendrae Thunder’ was written in large block letters on the street. Others wrote one last message to their friend on the sidewalk in chalk.

“He always had funny stories to tell and was really joyful,” one friend said.

“I will remember him as a smile,” said another. “He always brought a smile [to everyone]. Even with everything going on in his life, he was there.”

Even those who didn’t know him personally saw the impact he made on those around him.

“To see the light he left through the amount of support he’s had, it was obviously an incredible young soul,” a chalk artist said. “I’ll remember him by living in a good way.”

During the vigil, Lonechild’s aunt said Dendrae loved to look to the stars.

“The heavens have gained another star in the sky,” Kequahtooway said. “When I look up, I’ll think of him and I hope it resonates with [others].”

Dendrae’s grandfather hopes others will carry on the dreams Lonechild had but never got to accomplish.

“Continue his legacy. Carry that on,” he said.