'Incredibly concerning': B.C. senior scammed out of thousands in fake investment scheme

A B.C. senior was scammed out of thousands of dollars recently after falling for a fake investment scheme, Mounties say.

Police in Vernon say the victim is in their 80s and was called by someone purporting to have an investment opportunity. Mounties said the suspect actually met up with the victim and eventually accompanied them to their bank where they withdrew "several thousands of dollars."

The victim gave the money over to the fraudster, but a family member noticed the large transaction and contacted police to prevent additional loss.

"This type of fraud is not new, but the fact that someone would go to this extent, to show up at an elderly person's doorstep, is incredibly concerning," said Const. Chris Terleski in a news release Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, many frauds and scams are targeted at senior citizens who may be more vulnerable as they may be lonely, willing to listen, and more trusting than younger people."

Mounties are urging the public to talk to senior family members about common scams. In recent weeks, several reports from B.C. RCMP have warned about a so-called "bail scam," where a fraudster will pose as a grandchild or a lawyer representing their grandchild.

In the scheme, the caller will say the grandchild has been arrested and requires bail money. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been lost since the beginning of the year through that scam alone.

"By helping them to recognize the warning signs, they are more likely to reach out for more information and in a better position to protect themselves from becoming a victim," Terleski said.

Some tips for seniors include not engaging with anyone who calls or comes to the door with something to sell or looking for donations. Credit card, banking and other personal information should never be given over the phone, Mounties said. As well, government officials will never ask for payment over the phone.

Those who are unsure about an investment opportunity or another request for money should talk to a trusted family member about it.

Anyone who has been a victim of fraud, even if they haven't lost any money, should contact their local police.