‘Incredibly dangerous’ driving behaviour persists in the Sault, police say

Sault Ste. Marie Police said Friday they continue to receive complaints from school bus drivers about vehicles driving past when they are stopped with its stop sign engaged and lights flashing.

“This is incredibly dangerous for the young people in our community,” police said in a news release.

“As you’re on the roads in the morning and afternoons, put your phone down and be aware of your surroundings. Be responsible so all students in Sault Ste. Marie and Prince Township can make it to school and back home safely.”

For the first time this year, school buses in Ontario have an amber light affixed to each bus, which warn motorists a school bus will soon be coming to a stop.

Police said they want to remind people that drivers travelling in both directions must stop for a stopped school bus with its upper red lights flashing

“When approaching a bus, stop at a safe distance (approximately 20 metres is recommended) to let children get on or off the bus and cross the road,” police said.

“Do not move forward until the upper red lights have stopped flashing or the bus begins to move. All motorists, including cyclists, must stop and yield the entire roadway. Only when pedestrians and school crossing guards have completely crossed the road can you continue on your way.”

Drivers can be charged if they pass a stopped school bus with its upper red lights flashing. A first offence carries a minimum fine of $490 and six demerit points.

“Multiple violations can result in fines as high as $4,000, six demerit points and possible jail time,” police said.

“Vehicle owners can be charged if their vehicle illegally passes a stopped school bus, even if they are not driving at the time of the violation.”

Drivers can be charged if they endanger pedestrians at school crossings. A first offence carries a minimum fine of $365 and four demerit points. Multiple violations can result in fines as high as $2,000, six demerit points, possible jail time and licence suspension.

“Parents, guardians, caretakers, teachers, school bus drivers and crossing guards – we urge you all to discuss school bus, road, and bicycle safety with children in your lives,” police said.

“The more all of us know, the greater the odds we have of avoiding a serious incident during this school year.”