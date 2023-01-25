'Incredibly exciting': The Manitoba Scotties Tournament kicks off in East St. Paul

After years of planning, the team behind the 2023 Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts is ready to take the event to East St. Paul.

Beginning on Wednesday, the province’s top women curlers will be competing at the East St. Paul Arena for a chance to represent Manitoba at the Canadian Scotties next month.

Some of the teams taking part in the event, include East St. Paul’s Kristy Watling and Abby Ackland. Other competitors include Teams Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes and Chelsea Carey.

Debbie Palson, co-chair of the tournament, said it’s difficult to put into words how excited they are for the event. She added that putting the event together has been a “long process” that began three years ago.

“Then the pandemic kind of changed our plans, so now we finally are able to do it and it’s incredibly exciting,” she said.

“Everyone’s pumped in the whole neighbourhood about this.”

Palson said 195 volunteers have come together to help put on the tournament, adding that both curlers and non-curlers have come out to help.

“Right from when they first started changing [the arena] from a hockey rink into a beautiful curling rink, and it’s going to continue to everybody in hospitality, selling 50/50. Everyone has a job,” she said.

The Manitoba Scotties will also include a lounge area called the Buffalo Bar, as well as live entertainment, including musical performances on Friday and Saturday night.

“Anyone with a day pass or event pass can come in [to see the performances],” explained Kim Link, Scotties co-chair.

“If they don’t and they just want to come for entertainment, it’s $10 at the door.”

The Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts takes place from Jan. 25 to 29. Tickets are available at the door or online. https://eaststpaulcurlingclub.net/

- With files from CTV Joseph Bernacki.