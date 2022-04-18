Indecent act at Vancouver park under investigation, police say

Vancouver police say they're investigating "a very concerning incident" that was reported at a Vancouver park Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said they were called at about 1 p.m. about a man who allegedly exposed himself at Foster Park, near Boundary Road and Kingsway. When officers arrived, the suspect had already left.

"Our sex crimes team, which includes a number of analysts, will review the circumstances and attempt to identify any linkages between this incident and any similar cases in the area," the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement to CTV News Vancouver.

The suspect is described as a Black man, between 20 and 40 years old, about 5'9" tall and 180 pounds.

Police said they were told he has straight black hair and was wearing a dark blue bomber jacket over a light blue sweatshirt and dark blue sweatpants.