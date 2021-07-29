Indecent act committed in Leamington woods, police seek witnesses: OPP
Leamington OPP are investigating an incident where a woman was allegedly approached by a man in the Carolina Woods who committed an indecent act.
Police are seeking witnesses in relation to the incident that took place on Tuesday around 8:50 a.m. when a woman was walking on a pathway in the woods.
After the man committed the indecent act, police say the victim ran to her vehicle and called 911.
A sketch of the suspect has been released. He is described as:
- Light skinned Asian/Latino male, approximately 20-30-years-old
- Approximately 5’ 6” in height
- Short black hair, 1” shaved head
- Wearing unknown colour t-shirt, grey basketball shorts
- Spoke with a slight accent
- Brown eyes
- Believed to be wearing eye glasses
- Two to three tattoos on each bicep potentially just past the elbow
The OPP is asking anyone with information or who could help identify the suspect to contact the Leamington Detachment Crime Unit at 519-326-2544.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.
