iHeartRadio

Indecent act in Waterloo under investigation

Brighton and Noecker Streets in Waterloo. (Adam Marsh/CTV Kitchener) (Aug. 1, 2022)

Waterloo regional police are trying to identify a male who reportedly exposed himself in Waterloo.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in the area of Brighton and Noecker Streets.

Police say the male exposed himself to a female and a child and then fled the area in a newer model of a black Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

12