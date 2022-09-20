Indecent act reported near London park

An indecent act over the weekend has resulted in charges, according to London police.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, police say a woman was jogging on a footpath through a park in the area of Becher Street and Wharncliffe Road South.

According to police, the woman saw a man standing near a playground committing an indecent act and then go into a wooded area.

The woman contacted police and gave a detailed description of the man who was found by officers a short distance away.

A 44-year-old man from London is charged with indecent act and fail to comply with an undertaking. He is scheduled to appear in court.