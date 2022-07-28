Indecent acts: Man pleads guilty following police warning to public

A man admitted to indecent acts in public places more than a year after being the subject of a warning from police in New Westminster.

Earlier this month, Rickie Diguistini pleaded guilty to two counts of committing an indecent act in a public place, officers said in a news release Wednesday.

Diguistini also pleaded guilty to breach of probation.

Police did not say how Diguistini was identified as a suspect, but said he was arrested in March, following an investigation conducted by officers in New Westminster and Vancouver.

He was charged in May.

The charges stem from incidents reported in early 2021. In February, officers released a photo of a man they believed was tied to a series of indecent acts reported in New Westminster.

The photo showed only a small portion of the man's face. The rest was covered by a hat, hood and face mask.

They said three reports had been made in the span of a week in the city. Residents reported seeing a man masturbating near basement windows in the Connaught Heights and West End neighbourhoods.

At the time the photo was released, officers said they'd searched the area with help from police dogs, but were not able to find anyone who matched the description of the suspect.