How Bobbi Ann Brady became the province's only Independent MPP-elect

An Independent candidate, with the support of a former long-time Progressive Conservative MPP, has won the riding of Haldimand-Norfolk.

Bobbi Ann Brady is now the province's only Independent MPP-elect.

“I am pleased that we defied the odds. I was told when I decided to do this that I would embarrass myself, that I would only get five per cent of the vote,” Brady told CTV News following her victory.

Haldimand-Norfolk was previously held by PC Toby Barrett who announced he would not be seeking an eighth term in April.

Instead of backing new PC candidate and Haldimand mayor, Ken Hewitt, Barrett threw his support behind Brady, his former executive assistant and campaign manager.

“I've given 23 years of my life to the party and I've worked for MPP Toby Barrett for 23 years and we weren't afforded a nomination night here,” Brady said. “We were just told the candidate would be who it was, and local Conservatives weren't impressed by that move.”

With all the polls tallied, Brady had 35 per cent of the vote. Hewitt had 30.5 per cent.

“It's a message to all the political parties that you can't take folks for granted - for their money and for their vote,” Brady said.

BEATING THE ODDS

Speaking to CTV News on Friday, Barrett said he chose to endorse Brady over Hewitt for one reason.

“Loyalty,” he said.

Barrett said it wasn’t their idea to have her running as an Independent, but they had no other choice. He said since they didn’t have the help of a political party with the campaign, they did it the “old-fashioned way.”

“We had four weeks to pull together a significant amount of money, and obviously a significant amount of support,” Barrett said. “And for that we will be forever grateful.”

Peter Graefe, a political science professor at McMaster University, said he was surprised when the results rolled in.

“It’s quite a feat. I’d have to say, it wasn’t even on anybody’s radar until yesterday,” Graefe said, calling an Independent win like Brady’s “very rare.”

“In cases where that happens it’s usually someone who had been a known politician who had a falling out with their party, who then got swept in by local constituents. But even that is very rare because most people vote for parties and not for candidates,” Graefe said.

Brady said when she gets to Queen’s Park, she plans to be a voice for all her constituents.

“Gas prices, food prices, the way life is right now is unstainable,” she said.

In a full circle moment, Barrett said he plans to work for Brady.

“We will essentially switch rolls,” he said.