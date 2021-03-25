Independent investigation planned to see if RCMP destroyed evidence in Glen Assoun case

An independent investigation is planned to determine if the RCMP destroyed evidence in the case of Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted of murder.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia says it will begin its review “in the near future” to investigate the allegation against the Nova Scotia RCMP.

Glen Assoun was wrongfully convicted of murdering his former girlfriend, Brenda Way, in 1998.

He spent nearly 17 years in prison, before being exonerated in March 2019 by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

According to the watchdog group, it will also seek to determine if any member of the Halifax Regional Police committed any offence related to Assoun’s conviction.