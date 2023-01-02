Independent investigation underway after death of inmate in custody: Moose Jaw police
The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) has requested an independent investigation following the death of a person in custody.
The incident occurred on Dec. 31 at around 10 p.m. according to police. An individual in custody at the police detention centre in Moose Jaw stopped breathing.
According to a news release, officers initiated CPR immediately. EMS responded and continued life saving measures while the victim was taken to hospital.
The continued resuscitation from EMS wasn’t successful and the victim was declared dead.
In accordance with legislation, the MJPS notified the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, the Serious Incident Response Team and the Weyburn Police Service.
An independent investigation into the incident is underway, MJPS said in its release.
To respect the independent investigation, Moose Jaw Police will not be releasing additional information regarding the death.
