Indian City re-releasing latest album with new record deal

The Juno-nominated band Indian City is re-releasing the album ‘Code Red' through a new record deal with Warner Music Canada, while still allowing founder Vince Fontaine’s vision to shine bright.

'Code Red’ was the last project Fontaine worked on before his death.

“It was his last work and his last project that he did before he suddenly passed,” said Indian City’s Neewa Mason.

She noted after Fontaine’s death, the band members weren’t sure they would continue.

“We had a decision to make,” she said.

“We had a blessing from Vince’s partner. [We] just wanted to make sure that we would be okay to continue spreading his message and his vision, continue his legacy on.”

Rich Reid, who plays the drums in Indian City, said people can expect a renewed energy from the Canadian group. He added they remain focused on Fontaine’s vision.

Reid and Mason said that Fontaine valued the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 83rd call to action, which calls on the Canada Council for Arts to create a strategy for Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists to work together and create projects that contribute to reconciliation.

Guest artists on 'Code Red' nclude Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy, Chantel Kreviazuk, and Don Amero.

“We’re very approachable, all of us,” Mason said.

“We love to share with people and Vince was very much like that. So, I think we’re going to try and continue that part of what he did for Indigenous issues in Canada.”

Fontaine, a member of Sagkeeng First Nation, died of a heart attack in January.