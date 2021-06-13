Indian Head, Wolseley communities remember late RCMP constable

Wolseley was quiet Sunday, a day after Patton was killed in the town while conducting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle.

During the stop, while outside his vehicle the 26-year-old was hit by the vehicle, which then left the scene.

Bystanders tried to help but the six-year member died on scene.

"Although we wear a police uniform we are regular people going to our job everyday just as everyone else does today Const. Patton will not be coming home from his job of protecting the public,” Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner for the Saskatchewan RCMP said Saturday during a news conference.

Some Wolseley residents who spoke to CTV News said they are left shocked and in mourning after the incident.

Many police forces have offered their condolences, along with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Scott Moe, Opposition leader Ryan Meili and countless more.

Outside the Indian Head RCMP Detachment where Patton worked, a tribute continues to grow.

"My heart is broken for they're family and for all the RCMP. We didn’t know Shelby but our hearts are with him and his family and all the RCMP,” Joan Nuttall, local resident, said.

Jeff Slinn worked with Patton as a fellow first responder. He said Patton was a kind man who was very involved in the community.

"He was a quiet man but very respectful and professional. He represented his uniform well and did his job on a day to day basis," the intermediate care paramedic, for Indian Head Ambulance Services said.

Flags at all RCMP Detachments will be at half-mast until the funeral is held.

Two suspects are in custody but police have yet to lay charges as the investigation continues.