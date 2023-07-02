Indiana boy finds passion for hockey after watching Connor Bedard play in Sask.

The Connor Bedard effect made its mark on rinks across the Western Hockey League this season, seeing sell out after sell out. However, it didn’t stop there.

One Indiana boy found a new dream, following in the footsteps of number 98.

April 1, 2022, saw the Regina Pats beaten by the Winnipeg Ice 7-0 in front of a home crowd.

But in the seats that night, a spark ignited for Fletcher Boynton.

“I had a lot of fun even though I was frustrated with how they played – because they literally didn't score a single goal," he said.

From the non-traditional hockey state of Indiana, then six-year-old Fletcher had never shown much interest in the sport.

That is until he watched number 98.

Fletcher’s grandfather Gerry took him to that first game.

The very next day, Fletcher was fitted for his first pair of skates, buying his first stick and a puck.

"The funny thing is when I was little I said there was no way I was ever playing hockey," he said.

"We had to go back to Indiana and go skating,” Gerry explained. “He spent the whole summer learning how to skate."

Although he would fall, many times, Fletcher kept getting back up.

Honing his skills to be just like Connor.

"It's just amazing how he can be really nice and also be really good,” Fletcher said. “He's just a really good hockey player."

Fletcher would return to Regina to watch Bedard and the Pats during the 2023 WHL playoffs with the newfound skater winning his own league championship in his first full season back home in Indiana.

Then a birthday surprise when his favourite player was projected to be selected by the NHL team closest to him.

"I think it's amazing how using those figures in hockey – those players we can look up to for those kids to get excited about hockey wanting to join hockey and then grow the sport so more people can join and there's more opportunities," Virginia Boynton, Fletcher's mother, told CTV News.

While he had a few favourite teams before Bedard's selection.

When asked if he’s still a Regina Pats fan; Fletcher’s answer was simple.

“Yes, and a Chicago Blackhawks fan now."

Proof that the Bedard effect can cross borders.

Growing the game in the next generation.