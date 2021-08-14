Indianapolis in action: IndyCar, NASCAR tripleheader weekend

A year ago, the Indianapolis Grand Prix was postponed from its normal slot in early May to the July 4 weekend. That marked first time all three series competed in one place. But NASCAR's top drivers still ran on the big 2.5-mile oval while IndyCar hit the 2.4-mile road course. This time, organizers cut the distance of the traditional 400-mile Cup Series race in half, renamed it the Brickyard 200 and moved it to the road course after seeing last year's epic Xfinity Series race finish on the same track.