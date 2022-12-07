Indigenous appreciation on display at Tuesday's Senators game

Tuesday night's Ottawa Senators game against the L.A. Kings was more than just a hockey game.

Indigenous traditions and culture were on display throughout the Canadian Tire Centre and woven throughout the game, all part of the fourth annual Indigenous Peoples Appreciation Night.

In support and in recognition of the important contributions of Indigenous peoples, fans were able to participate in a celebration of Indigenous culture. The team says it’s part of their commitment to ensuring that Indigenous peoples are heard and supported year-round.

Community elder and Chancellor of the University of Ottawa, Claudette Commanda performed traditional smudging ceremonies for Senators players and fans.

“First Nations people love hockey, Canadians love hockey and here we are at the Ottawa Senators on the homeland of the Angonquin people and I can tell you the people were so happy and proud,” Commanda said. “These ceremonies are our spirituality, it’s how we celebrate and worship and so I really appreciate having that safe space to share and to educate Canadians about who we are as First Nations peoples.”

Aaron Robinson, the Senators' director of fan and community development, says this event a key part of giving back to a community too often overlooked.

“Having nights like this are important because of what Indigenous people have given to our community,” Robinson said. “It’s about celebrating their culture, acknowledging the trials and tribulations and the tragedy that they have gone through, but also the value they bring to our culture.”

The Sens invited community members, elders, artisans, community groups and performers from Awkesasne, Kitigan Zibi, Que., Lac Simon, Que., Maniwaki, Que., Ottawa, Pikwakanagan, Rapid Lake, Que. and Elsipogtog, N.B., with a special focus on the Algonquin Anishinaabeg Nation, the ancestral un-ceded land the Canadian Tire Centre was built on.

Before the game there was a hockey clinic for Indigenous youth from communities around the region in conjunction with First Assist, an Indigenous-run charity that advances educational achievement in Indigenous communities through sport.

When fans arrived for the game, there was an Indigenous artisans’ market along Canadian Tire Centre’s 200-level concourse at Gate 1. The market included antler painters, moccasin and glove makers, beaders and other traditional artists.

The Black Bear singers, an Indigenous Juno award-nominated drum group from Manawan, Que., known for performing traditional First Nations music in a northern contemporary style, performed throughout the evening and Indigenous singer and member of Black Bear, Kim Ratt performed O Canada.