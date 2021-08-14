Indigenous art display vandalized in Waterloo

An art display in Waterloo showcasing Indigenous stories has been vandalized.

The photos from Shawn Johnston, who is transition to their cultural name Bangishimo, found out from Create Waterloo that their photos were ripped from the ground earlier this week, but have since been put back up along the Geotime Trail.

They add that they were shocked when they heard it happened twice.

The damaged work was discovered by Waterloo Ward 2 councillor Royce Bodaly and his son on Friday afternoon.

I want to believe this was just some stupid kid. I was a stupid kid who did stupid things, I would be frustrated by that but I wouldn't be angry. I want to believe this was a stupid kid, but the number of white supremacist incidents in Ward 2 suggests otherwise 1/4 pic.twitter.com/KGfd3ZFGfw

“We saw that some of the posters had been vandalized, damaged, and thrown in the bushes,” he said. “So he and I kind of fixed it up a little bit, tried to tidy it up before city staff could come out and re-anchor everything.”

Bangishimo says that, although it is frustrating to know the artwork was damaged, it is doing exactly what art is supposed to do by evoking emotion.

“It’s actually inspired me now to make the exhibit bigger,” they said. “It’s just fuel for me to keep going with what I’m doing.”

Bangishimo adds that they’re hoping to expand their work into Waterloo Park, share more stories, and continue to amplify Indigenous voices.

“I know from the reaction to this installation, it’s triggered something within themselves, and I hope they sit with that feeling,” said Bangishimo.

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky says the city is working with its Indigenous initiatives, anti-racism, accessibility, and equity division to understand how they can better protect this type of work.

“It’s not unusual for vandalism to happen, but when it happens twice in a row that’s targeted, so we did involve Waterloo Regional Police Service,” he said.