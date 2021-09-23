Indigenous artist carving 2,500-pound jade monument to honour B.C. residential school victims, survivors

An Indigenous artist is carving a 2,500-pound jade monument to honour both the victims and survivors of a former residential school in B.C.'s Interior.

The memorial will be placed at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School where about 215 unmarked graves were discovered in May, prompting nationwide calls for action and reconciliation.

The large piece of jade was donated by Tony Ritter, the co-owner of Cassiar Jade Contracting in Yukon.

"I feel the jade is the perfect material to create an important piece. It’s strong, resilient and beautiful, all qualities that reflect the Indigenous people this monument will represent," Ritter said in a news release. "I am honoured to be able to share it with the Indigenous community, and humbled D'Arcy Basil has agreed to carve the stone."

Basil is a Secwepemc First Nation artist living on the unceded Musqueam traditional territory who knows first hand about the devastating impacts of the residential school system.

"I hope this can help contribute to some healing," said Basil. "My father went to that same school so I am aware of this horrible dark legacy and know the negative impact the residential school has had on many generations."

Basil is hosting an event on Granville Island this weekend to raise money for the monument and to establish a mentorship program for Indigenous carvers.

"This fundraising event is a way for Indigenous and non-Indigenous individuals to learn about the history of residential schools, the impact they have had on Indigenous people and for all those who have wanted to do something, the opportunity to contribute to the fundraising efforts to complete the Kamloops Residential School children's monument," Basil added.

The event, called No Children Will Be Forgotten, is taking place Sept. 25 to 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.