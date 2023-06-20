Indigenous artist featured at Sault Ste. Marie Museum

The Algoma Art Society is partnering with the Sault Ste. Marie Museum to promote local artists.

Every month, a member of the group will have their art featured in the museum's gift shop.

An Indigenous artist, whose work has been seen around the world, is the featured artist for the month of June.

Zoey Wood-Salmon is a traditional woodland painter said her work is inspired by the world around her and the legends of her Indigenous heritage.

"I started painting in the early 1980s, that's after I moved to Sault Ste. Marie," Wood-Salmon said.

"Before, I was just sketching, and then, when my husband saw what I was doing, he encouraged me to paint."

She said painting has changed her life in many ways, adding that it has brought her out of the shyness that prevented her from conversing with strangers.

However, she never thought her artistic journey would lead to the recognition she would eventually receive.

Wood-Salmon said an early influence on her art was renowned Indigenous artist Cecil Youngfox.

"He used to stop in at my place and just whip up a painting while I stood by and just watched him," she said.

"I also got other advice from Peter Migwans, John Laford, Gordon Fiddler. They've all passed on now."

Although Wood-Salomon is known well beyond the Algoma region, this is the first time her work has been featured at the Sault museum.

"Zoey Wood-Salomon is obviously quite a well-known name," said William Hollingshead, the museum's curator.

"To have her work represented here I think is a fantastic opportunity for us and for her as well, I hope."