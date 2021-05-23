Indigenous artist's work from Sault Ste. Marie goes international

An Indigenous artist in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is getting some world recognition for his artwork.

Several of Thomas Sinclair's pieces have been picked up by galleries throughout Europe, where they will be on display this summer. But according to Sinclair, all he wants to do is help give back to his community.

"I'm receiving so much success and such an abundance of it, that I have to give back, I have to share it," he said.

Sinclair's art will be featured at the Venice International Art Fair in Venice, Italy through June. He's also collaborating with the Van Gogh Art Gallery in Madrid, Spain.

Sinclair, who only began painting professionally three years ago, said it has been a truly humbling experience.

"Every single day, I wake up in the morning and I know what it's like when those sports guys win the World Series or Super Bowl," he said. "All the hard work and all the suffering, it's all paid off."

Sinclair has been working on a mural project at a west-end city pool as well, in an effort to help give back to his community.

"It's at the end of town that's kind of almost forgotten," he said. "It's really important to brighten up, to bring colour to as many places as possible."

Sinclair said he's also got a busy summer ahead of him, with more city-commissioned art projects on the way.