Indigenous Child-Care Centre prepares to open up this summer

The Child Care Centre at Nshwaasnangong will welcome Indigenous children, family members, educators and community into this “place of the eighth star”

The family centre will provide the youth with many opportunities including ceremonies, land based learning, playgroups and community supports. The centre will offer licensed care for up to 88 children ages 0-6.

The Nshwaasnangong Child Care and Family Centre, operated by Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre (SOAHAC) is slated to open for the summer of 2021.

