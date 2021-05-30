Indigenous communities mourn residential school children

Members from Indigenous communities and others gathered Sunday afternoon to place children’s shoes at the steps of the St. Peter’s Cathedral Basilica in London, Ont.

The remains of 215 children, some as young as three, were discovered at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops B.C. After a preliminary survey of the lands was ordered.

The discovery was made last weekend where the former Kamloops Indian Residential School once stood.

More to come.