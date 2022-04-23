Indigenous community organization gets $1.8M for new centre in downtown Winnipeg

An Indigenous community organization in Downtown Winnipeg is getting a $1.8M boost from the federal government to go towards a new cultural and wellness centre.

Ka Ni Kanichihk Inc. provides programs and services for Indigenous people in Winnipeg's core, including a daycare, leadership development activities for Indigenous girls and Two-Spirit youth, mentorship for younger boys, and a healing program for Indigenous women.

The federal government said the demand for these services has surpassed capacity, and is putting $1.8M towards the construction of Ka Ni Kanichihk's new cultural and wellness centre.

"Indigenous-led solutions are of the utmost importance in Canada; Indigenous Peoples know what we need to do to heal, and we know how to do it," Yvonne Jordaan, director of Ka Ni Kanichihk, said in a news release.

"This will be Winnipeg’s home for reconciliation, where we can all come together to support Indigenous Peoples and build a stronger community together. It also creates space for new, responsive programming to meet the community’s evolving needs."

The money is going towards the Ka Ni Kanichihk's $8 million expansion project for the new 22,000-square-foot facility, which will more than double the program capacity at the centre.

The construction on the project is set to be completed by June 2023.