Indigenous delegate Phil Fontaine sought papal apology in 2009

Pope Francis may have apologized for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system Friday, but this is not the first time Indigenous activists have sought an apology from the pope.

Phil Fontaine, former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, travelled with a small delegation from Canada to the Vatican in 2009 and met with former Pope Benedict to discuss the abuse and trauma at residential schools.

At the time, Pope Benedict VXI expressed "sorrow," but did not offer an outright apology. But today, Fontaine got one.

"He said, 'I feel two things very strongly: indignation and shame.' Big words, big words from the big man," Fontaine told CTV National News’ Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme.

Fontaine said he hopes the official apology will "put to rest" some of the anxiety the Indigenous community felt.

"I thought the church would never respond as they did here today," he said. "And so I don't have to worry about that anymore."

Watch the full interview with Fontaine in the video at the top of this article.

If you are a former residential school survivor in distress, or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.