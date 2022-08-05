Indigenous exhibit on display at North Bay Museum

The new exhibit on display at the North Bay Museum offers people to learn about the history of Indigenous peoples.

It's called Our Guides Are Really Going Places and travels through the expeditions of Paul Commanda and shows his legacy.

"I'm very lucky to have had a grandfather, you know he must have been very smart," said Audrey Harney, Commanda's granddaughter, who was at the museum Friday.

"He went up to those lakes and to find those portages one lake to another, to me that's very amazing."

The exhibit is a collaboration and partnership between the North Bay Museum, Nipissing First Nation, Dokis First Nation, Nipissing University and Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh.

Scott McLeod, Chief of Nipissing First Nation, told CTV News this exhibit is another step towards reconciliation.

"If reconciliation is actually going to happen in this country, I think there's a duty on Canadian citizens to learn about the history and understand not just the dark parts but the rich history of our nations what happened prior to colonization," McLeod said.

One of the main researchers behind the exhibit, Joan McLoed Shabogesic said, it is important to bring this history to light.

"This is the first instalment of who are people are, and try to introduce them to the people here in North Bay, Sturgeon Falls and throughout the world," added the researcher.

"So, I really think this has a flavour that people could learn."

The exhibit will also be featured in museums in Sault St. Marie and Timmins.