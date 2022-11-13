Indigenous fashion designers and models shine in the spotlight

The second annual Indigenous Fashion Show put on by Heart of the City gave Indigenous fashion designers a chance to show off their unique designs on Saturday.

The event featured the works of three designers, Heather Bouchier, Acahkos Designs and Kiera-Dawn Kolson.

"A lot of the designs feature Indigenous mediums, in my collection I work with horse hair," said Bouchier "It's important for us to integrate our culture into modern fashion."

The event began as a way to showcase the unique art in the Indigenous community.

"(Fashion) is not as recognized as an art as it should be," said Corine Demas, the president of Heart of the City Festival Society. "We're really trying to build community here and these designers are an integral part of our community.

"They're all very involved in the community and we just wanted to give them an opportunity to shine."

Twelve Indigenous models showed off the fashions, which Bouchier said is getting more recognition.

"Nowadays with reconciliation, we want to start promoting as many Indigenous artists as we can," Bouchier added. "Indigenous culture and Indigenous fashion is becoming a big thing… we're kind of experiencing this renaissance and it's pretty amazing."

The show also held a clothing drive looking for winter clothing in particular.