Indigenous hockey teams face off at Lethbridge tournament

Dozens of Indigenous youth laced up their skates for a special hockey tournament taking place this weekend in Lethbridge.

The Alberta Treaty Hockey Association's (ATHA) Treaty Games offers an opportunity for young Indigenous hockey players to highlight their skills and enjoy some friendly competition.

Six arenas, throughout the city of Lethbridge, will be used for the games that are scheduled to run until Sunday.

The tournament also offers the opportunity for community teams to sell some of their own merchandise to fans.

However, more than anything else, officials call the event a great opportunity for Indigenous youth.

"The kids, they love it – this is their Stanley Cup," said ATHA vice-president Clay Arcand. "This is their bragging rights. So they come out and they play their hearts out all weekend long and the parents just love it."

Marty Wildman, the ATHA's president, says the league helps all Indigenous children with a chance to play hockey.

"We want to try and make accomodations to help try and get them, within their communities, and say how can we get these kids playing, let's get them playing, let's start developing," he said.

Further information about the ATHA can be found online.