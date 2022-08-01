Indigenous leader, athlete, politicians honoured with Order of British Columbia

More than a dozen people will be honoured with the Order of British Columbia this year, recognizing their service to their community.

Among this year's recipients are an Indigenous leader, local politicians, lawyers, health professionals and an athlete.

"I share these congratulations with gratitude to these incredible individuals who have done so much to enrich their communities," said Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin in a news release.

"Their leadership and generous service has enhanced the lives of so many British Columbians and has contributed to shaping a better future for all residents of our province."

Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir of the Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc is one of this year's recipients. She is recognized for "gracefully and courageously leading the community … through the discovery of more than 200 unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School."

The selection committee said Casimir brought the story of the missing children to the world, starting a "mass education process" in the country.

Christine Sinclair, captain of the Canadian women's national soccer team, is also on the list of recipients. Sinclair is the highest goal-scorer internationally of male and female players.

"Sinclair is an inspiration for soccer players of every age, from the smallest to the most advanced, a model for women and girls in all sports, and a steadfast worker for equality and equity at all times," the selection committee wrote. "Her life and achievements draw world attention to our province."

Described as a "role model, trailblazer and fearless truth teller," Jody Wilson-Raybould is also honoured this year.

"There are few British Columbians or Canadians who have done more to address the impact of Canada’s colonial legacy on Indigenous Peoples and, in particular, to lead and support the vital work of First Nations rebuilding their governments and Nations," the committee wrote about the former member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville.

The full list of 2022 recipients is:

Dr. Nadine Rena Caron of Prince George

Kúkpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir of Kamloops

Nezhat Khosrowshahi of Vancouver

Kathy Kinloch of Surrey

Joy MacPhail, CM, of Vancouver

Fred Ting Shek Mah of Vancouver

Harinder Mahil of Coquitlam

Maureen Maloney, QC, of Victoria

Geoff Plant, QC, of Vancouver

Christine Sinclair, OC, of Portland, Ore. (born in Burnaby)

Paul Spong of Alert Bay

Gerald St. Germain, PC, of Langley

Jody Wilson-Raybould, PC, QC, of Quathiaski Cove

Bruce Munro Wright of Vancouver

"On behalf of the people of British Columbia, I want to thank this year's recipients of the Order of B.C. for their remarkable contributions," said Premier John Horgan in a statement.

"Your hard work, dedication and leadership are examples for us all. You have helped create a better British Columbia and for that we are grateful."