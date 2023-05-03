Indigenous leaders applaud MMIWG motion approved by Parliament

The House of Commons is unanimously backing a motion declaring a Canada-wide emergency in regard to the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls.

The motion presented by a Winnipeg MP this week also calls for funding for a new system designed to alert the public when someone goes missing.

"It's about time," said Batchewana First Nation Chief Dean Sayers.

"We have been waiting for some concrete action plans in regards to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls report."

Cora McGuire-Cyrette, CEO of the Ontario Native Women's Association, said she is optimistic about the proposed ‘Red Dress’ alert system, adding she looks forward to a time when such a system is not needed.

"Indigenous women will continue to be murdered, be missing, suffer violence, until we have a full systemic change happening here in Canada, where we as a nation, we as a community, say Indigenous women have a right to safety and we have a right to live," McGuire-Cyrette said.

Sault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan said he is encouraged by the unanimous support in the House of Commons this week, adding he will continue to support similar endeavours.

"I will continue to work very diligently on this issue," said Sheehan.

"It's very important to me, not only as a Member of Parliament but as a father."