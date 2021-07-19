Indigenous leaders say Manitoba government must change its ways or resign

Some Indigenous leaders are calling on Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government to change its ways or resign.

Grand Chief Garrison Sette, who represents 26 northern First Nations, says he wants to bring an end to a racist government.

Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says he is tired of talking with Premier Brian Pallister, who he says does not listen.

Pallister angered many Indigenous leaders earlier this month when he said people who came to Canada did not come to destroy anything but to build communities, churches and businesses.

His Indigenous relations minister quit her cabinet post two days later and her replacement, Alan Lagimodiere, stirred up more anger by defending some of the intent behind residential schools.

Lagimodiere has since issued an apology, and Sette says the minister should visit Indigenous communities and apologize in person.

A spokesperson for the province said the government is focused on reconciliation.

"Working respectfully and collaboratively with all Indigenous and all non-Indigenous Manitobans on this important path forward," the spokesperson said.

- With files from CTV's Jeff Keele

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2021.