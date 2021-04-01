Indigenous-led volunteer group aims to keep Saskatoon safe

An Indigenous-led group of volunteers is hoping to create a safer community - one step at a time.

Reshai Aisaican says being a part of Saskatoon’s Okihtcitawak Patrol Group has been a humbling experience.

“You hear a lot about homelessness, drug struggles and alcohol problems.”

The group was created in 2018. Its name is a Cree term for "protector."

Throughout the year, the group is dedicated to making a difference in Saskatoon's core communities, spending much of their time patrolling schools and playgrounds, handing out donations and connecting the city's most vulnerable with essential services.

“It’s hard to hear some of the stories people tell us. Being out on the streets and seeing it happen, makes me feel like I want to do more. And I feel like that is what O.P.G. is all about,” Aisaican said.

The team walks communities on foot in groups of three, with the goal of improving safety. As the warm weather arrives, picking up used needles becomes a major focus.

The Firecreek Gas Station on 20th Street and Avenue P is one place the group often cleans up needles and drug paraphernalia.

According to the Saskatoon Fire Department, last year crews received more than 1,500 calls for needle pick-ups city-wide, retrieving more than 10,000 needles.

Storm Night grew up near the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood and says it can sometimes be intense.

“You have to understand that when they’re screaming and yelling at you, it’s not you, it’s what they are going through. The most important thing they need to know is that you are not against them, you’re here to help them.”

Since the pandemic began, Night says they’ve shifted their focus to making sure the homeless have a safe place to sleep and kids stay safe.

There are about 25 volunteers with the Okihtcitawak Patrol Group but as the pandemic continues, more donations and volunteers will be needed to help cover more ground.